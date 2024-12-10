Summarize Simplifying... In short Amidst ongoing protests over allegations of bribery by Adani to secure solar power contracts, Indian Minister Rijiju criticizes opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for creating disruptions in Parliament.

'Rahul enjoys creating tamasha, abusing PM': Rijiju on Adani protests

What's the story Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for holding a mock interview over the Gautam Adani bribery case. The incident occurred outside the Parliament complex where Congress leaders donned masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Adani. "Rahul Gandhi enjoys creating a tamasha and abusing the Prime Minister," Rijiju said in a social media post.

Rijiju accuses Gandhi of disrupting parliamentary proceedings

Rijiju also accused Gandhi of making a "tamasha" and disrupting the proceedings of the Parliament. He said while other MPs are keen to engage in debates, Gandhi likes to create a ruckus and then go abroad for holidays. The mock interview was part of Congress's continuous protests over allegations that Adani paid bribes to Indian officials to secure solar power contracts.

Opposition parties distance themselves from Adani protests

Despite the Congress's efforts, parties like the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Samajwadi Party (SP) stayed away from the protest, exposing a rift in the opposition INDIA bloc. Rijiju stressed that other MPs from these parties are eager to discuss several issues in Parliament. He noted that they have distanced themselves from the Adani protests, concentrating on issues like violence at Sambhal mosque and minority targeting in Bangladesh.

Rijiju's thread on X

BJP accuses Congress leaders of collusion with Soros

The BJP has also accused top Congress leaders of colluding with billionaire investor George Soros to destabilize India, further fueling tensions in Parliament. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called Gandhi a "comedian" trying to stay relevant through misinformation campaigns. Meanwhile, Gandhi has urged PM Modi to attend Parliament sessions and not shy away from an investigation into Adani's alleged activities.

Congress demands joint parliamentary committee probe

In conjunction, the Congress party continues to demand a joint parliamentary committee probe into the matter. Despite these demands, both Houses of Parliament have been adjourned amid heated exchanges between ruling and opposition members. On Monday, Parliament proceedings witnessed another washout. In the Rajya Sabha, the ruling coalition accused top Congress leaders of colluding with Soros to destabilize the country, triggering opposition protests.