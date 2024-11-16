Summarize Simplifying... In short The Election Commission has issued notices to both the BJP and Congress for alleged poll code violations.

The violations relate to speeches made by Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi

EC issues notices to Congress, BJP over poll code violations

By Chanshimla Varah 05:35 pm Nov 16, 202405:35 pm

What's the story The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sent notices to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) seeking explanations for alleged violations of the model code of conduct. The violations relate to speeches made by BJP's Amit Shah and Congress's Rahul Gandhi. Party presidents JP Nadda (BJP) and Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress) have been asked to respond by 1:00am on Monday, before the second round of polling in Maharashtra and Jharkhand on November 20.

Accusation details

BJP accuses Gandhi of inciting youth with false claims

The BJP had filed a complaint against Gandhi on November 11, alleging that Gandhi was inciting Maharashtra's youth with false claims of other states stealing opportunities. The party alleged that "Rahul Gandhi with his statements is inciting the youths of Maharashtra which is immensely dangerous for the unity and integrity of the nation." They further alleged his speech aimed to create division between Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other states.

Counter-complaint

Congress counters with complaint against Shah's divisive statements

In response, the Congress had filed a complaint against Shah on November 13. They accused him of making false and divisive statements about the Congress and its allies. The party alleged that Shah suggested "the INC and its allies were against Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs)," and planned to take away reservations from these communities for a particular religious minority. The Congress argued these statements aimed to incite voters based on religion and caste.

Silence period controversy

BJP criticizes Congress for manifesto release during 'silence period'

Separately, the BJP had slammed the Congress for releasing its Jharkhand election manifesto during the 'silence period.' "According to the Constitution and election rules, the 48 hours before voting are known as the 'silent period,'" BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said. The party also alleged that some Muslim bodies were trying to violate the poll atmosphere in Maharashtra and Jharkhand by encouraging their members to vote based on religion and urged the ECI and Supreme Court to intervene.