'No Deepotsav invite...': Ayodhya MP accuses BJP of politicizing festivals

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:13 pm Oct 30, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Samajwadi Party leader and Faizabad's MP, Awadhesh Prasad, on Wednesday alleged he was not invited to the Deepotsav event in Ayodhya. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "politicizing our festivals." "I extend my greetings to all residents of Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali. I consider it my good fortune that I was elected from here. BJP is politicizing our festivals too," he told news agency ANI.

Festival highlights

Ayodhya's Deepotsav festival aims for world record

The Uttar Pradesh government is hosting the Deepotsav festival in Ayodhya, aiming to create a new world record by lighting over 28 lakh diyas on the banks of the Saryu River. This year's celebration is especially historic as it is the first Diwali since the Ram Mandir was consecrated in January. The festivities kicked off with a colorful procession with tableaux showcasing Ramayana scenes and performances by classical dancers from across India.

Event attendees

Dignitaries and international artists grace Deepotsav

Among the dignitaries attending the Deepotsav festival are Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The celebration also features performances by artists from Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia. A special aarti involving over 1,100 people at Saryu Ghat is planned to attempt a new record for the largest aarti.

Festival arrangements

Security and accommodations for Deepotsav attendees

To keep the attendees safe, around 10,000 security personnel, including undercover officers, have been deployed at the festival. 17 key routes leading to Ram Ki Paidi are restricted for pass holders only. The government has made arrangements for the accommodation of around 5,000 to 6,000 people at the ghats and 40 jumbo LED screens have been set up to show the event live.

Cultural showcase

Deepotsav festival aims to showcase Ayodhya's heritage

Apart from being a grand celebration, the Deepotsav festival is also an effort to highlight Ayodhya's spiritual and cultural heritage. A team of Guinness World Records consultant Nischal Barot is supervising the counting of diya lighting with drones across 55 ghats of Saryu River. The Uttar Pradesh government has also launched "Ek Diya Ram ke Naam," a virtual initiative through the Divya Ayodhya app, promoting this cultural event.