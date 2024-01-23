Sea of devotees at Ram Mandir, a day after consecration

1/7

India 2 min read

Sea of devotees at Ram Mandir, a day after consecration

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:20 am Jan 23, 202410:20 am

Devotees arrived as early as 3:00am to offer prayers

A day after the Pran Prathishtha (consecration) ceremony in Ayodhya, a sea of devotees flocked to the Ram Mandir as the temple opened its doors to the public on Tuesday morning. Devotees arrived as early as 3:00am to offer prayers, reports said. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations, performing the main rituals alongside a select group of priests.

2/7

Watch: Heavy rush outside Ram Mandir

3/7

January 22 marks advent of new era: Modi

After the Pran Prathishtha ceremony on Monday, Modi addressed the gathering at the Ram Mandir premises. Calling it an "emotional moment," the PM said that after years of waiting, Lord Ram had finally arrived in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Hailing the Ram Mandir celebrations, Modi said: "January 22, 2024, is not merely a date... it marks the advent of a new era."

4/7

Devotees queue up to enter Ram Mandir

5/7

8,000 guests attened Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Special prayers and programs at local temples marked the celebration of the consecration ceremony, both in India and among Indians abroad. PM Modi helmed the consecration rituals. Leading up to the program, the prime minister had started an 11-day ritual on January 12 to prepare himself to participate in the consecration ceremony. The grand event was attended by over 8,000 guests.

6/7

Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir a marvel in traditional Nagara style

The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is designed in the traditional Nagara style and spans 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. The temple is supported by 392 pillars and 44 doors and consists of three stories, each 20 feet tall. The pillars and walls are adorned with intricate carvings of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the temple.

7/7

Mysuru-based sculptor's idol installed in Ram Mandir

The 51-inch-tall idol of Ram Lalla was crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru. The family of the Mysuru-based sculptor has been associated with the art of idol-making for several generations, Ram temple trust's General Secretary Champat Rai said. According to reports, Yogiraj has also crafted the 30-foot Subhash Chandra Bose statue displayed behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in New Delhi. Yogiraj has also sculpted the Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath.