Ram Lalla idol's face unveiled ahead of Ram Mandir event

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:41 pm Jan 19, 202404:41 pm

The 51-inch black stone idol potrays a five-year-old Lord Ram holding a golden bow and arrow

The face of the Lord Ram idol which has been placed at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was unveiled on Friday, days ahead of the consecration ceremony on Monday. The 51-inch black stone idol, crafted by Mysuru artist Arun Yogiraj, portrays a five-year-old Lord Ram holding a golden bow and arrow. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed that preparations for the grand event on January 22 are complete.

Temple authorities unveil complete idol ahead of ceremony

Ahead of the ceremony, the temple authorities revealed the entire idol over two days. Although photos of the idol in the sanctum sanctorum were shared on Thursday, it was concealed by a cloth. On Friday morning, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje shared a photo, showcasing the deity as a five-year-old child standing tall. The full image was finally disclosed this afternoon, showcasing the deity's face and golden weapons.

PM sleeping on the floor, consuming only coconut water

In preparation for the mega event in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is strictly following a set of rules and rituals, reports said. As part of his "anushthan" the PM is following "yam rules" for the rituals. The 11-day code includes penance and purifying the mind and body with meditation and a special "satvik" diet. The PM is sleeping on the floor with only a blanket and has been only drinking coconut water, reports said.

Light a diya in your home on January 22: PM

In a special message, PM Modi has requested the public to refrain from visiting Ayodhya on January 22, stating that "we would not like to cause any problems to Lord Ram." Instead, he encouraged everyone to visit starting January 23 and asked every Indian to light a diya in their home on January 22. Over 11,000 guests from across India and abroad have been specially invited by the temple trust to witness the consecration ceremony.

Idol carved out of stone weighs over 150kg

The Ram Lalla idol has been carved out of stone and weighs "somewhere between 150 to 200kgs." According to reports, the current idol of Ram Lalla, which has been worshipped for the last seven decades, will also remain in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple. The idol reached the temple late Wednesday evening and was lifted using a crane to place it in the sanctum sanctorum. It was formally installed on Thursday.