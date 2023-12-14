Allahabad HC allows survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah Masjid

1/1

India 1 min read

Allahabad HC allows survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah Masjid

By Prateek Talukdar 02:45 pm Dec 14, 202302:45 pm

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted permission for a survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The court on Monday will decide upon the formation of the panel that will conduct the survey. The order came on a plea filed by Hindu Sena, which claims that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb built the mosque by demolishing a temple marking Lord Krishna's birthplace.