Air Force Day: IAF gets new ensign after 72 years

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

Indian Air Force has unveiled its new ensign after 72 years

The Indian Air Force (IAF) unveiled its new ensign on Sunday at the annual Air Force Day parade in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, marking the first time in 72 years that it has updated its emblem. This change comes over a year after the Indian Navy altered its ensign, reportedly moving away from its colonial past. The IAF's new ensign now features the Air Force Crest in the top right corner, toward the fly side.

Watch: Visuals of unveiling ceremony in Prayagraj

A new chapter for IAF

According to an IAF statement, the ensign marks a fresh chapter for the IAF, reflecting its values and commitment to professionalism. As the IAF continues to evolve and adapt to new challenges, this updated ensign serves as a reminder of its rich history and dedication to protecting India's skies. The inclusion of the Air Force crest in the top right corner of the ensign reportedly further emphasizes the IAF's connection to its roots.

What does IAF crest signify

The IAF has the national symbol, the Ashoka lion, with the words "Satyameva Jayate" in Devanagari below it. Below the Ashoka lion is a Himalayan eagle with its wings spread, denoting the fighting qualities of the IAF. Encircling this eagle is a light blue ring with the words "Bhartiya Vayu Sena." The IAF motto, "Nabhah Sparsham Deeptam" (touch the sky with glory), derived from the Bhagavad Gita, is inscribed below the Himalayan eagle.

History, evolution of IAF ensign

Established on October 8, 1932, the IAF gained recognition during World War 2 as it earned the prefix "Royal" and became the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF) for its achievements. However, in 1950, after India became a republic, the IAF dropped its "Royal" prefix and amended its ensign. After independence, the IAF ensign replaced the Union Jack with the Indian tricolor and the RIAF roundels with the IAF tricolor roundel in the lower right canton.