2 minors forced to drink urine over suspicion of theft

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 06, 2023 | 10:31 pm 3 min read

UP: 2 minors boys were tortured, forced to drink urine over suspicion of theft

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, two minor boys were reportedly subjected to extreme brutality in the Siddharthnagar district after being accused of stealing chicken from a poultry shop. On the suspicion of theft, the poultry shop owner and his associates allegedly thrashed minor boys, applied chili powder on their private parts, and also forced them to drink urine.

Details of what happened in Siddharthnagar

A couple of videos of the incident have reportedly gone viral on social media, where a group of men could be seen abusing the two boys and threatening to beat them to eat green chilies and wash them down with the help of urine. According to NDTV, the mob caught the boys, tied them up, and accused them of stealing money as well.

Minor boys injected with yellow-colored liquid: Report

In one of the disturbing videos, the boys could reportedly be seen lying on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs as a man rubbed and shoved green chilies in their anus while they kept screaming in despair, reported NDTV. Furthermore, another person could be seen injecting a yellow-colored liquid into the boys, reportedly petrol.

Trigger warning: Here a video of Siddharthnagar incident

Police nabbed 6 people in relation to incident

Since the video went viral, the Uttar Pradesh Police has reportedly nabbed six people in connection to the incident. Notably, the victim boys are aged 10 and 15 years, respectively. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Siddharthnagar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddhartha confirmed that a probe was underway and cases have been registered.

Cases have been registered under relevant sections: ASP

"A viral video on social media has come to notice in Thana Pathra Bazaar regarding objectionable acts with two minors. After taking note of the viral video, cases have been registered under relevant sections," ASP Siddhartha said. "Six people have been nabbed in connection with the incident. They will be presented in court," the police official added.

You watch Siddharthnagar ASP's video statement here

How police tracked down primary accused

Providing further details, Doomariyaganj Circle Officer Sujit Rai informed The Times of India, "Based on the video, we traced the poultry shop located at the Konkati crossing under Pathra Bazar police station of the district." "A police team reached the poultry shop and found that the person who had indulged in the savagery, as spotted in the video, was there," the officer added.

Accused booked under IPC, POCSO Act

Circle Officer Rai also provided details on the case registered against the accused. "We registered an FIR under the charges of IPC 307 (attempt to murder), 377 (unnatural sex), and charges under the POCSO Act," he added.

