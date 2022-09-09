India

Booked under UAPA, Supreme Court grants bail to Siddique Kappan

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 09, 2022, 02:01 pm 1 min read

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justices PS Narasimha and S Ravindra Bhat issued the bail order on Friday.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan on Friday. Kappan was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Uttar Pradesh Police in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras to cover the rape of a Dalit girl. The bench has asked him to stay in Delhi for the next six weeks. Here's more.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justices PS Narasimha and S Ravindra Bhat issued the bail order on Friday afternoon. The bench directed the Kerala journalist to be in Delhi over the next six weeks, Live Law reported. He will be allowed to go to Kerala if he marks his presence in the local police station every week.

#BREAKING Supreme Court grants bail to Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan. Asks him to be in Delhi for next 6 weeks and allows him to go back to Kerala after that on conditions like he shall mark his presence with local police station every week and other conditions. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 9, 2022