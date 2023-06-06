India

Police records statement of 12 people at Brij Bhushan's residence

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jun 06, 2023, 11:57 am 3 min read

The Delhi Police arrived at WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's residence and recorded the statements of 12 people

The Delhi Police arrived at Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Tuesday and recorded the statements of 12 people in connection with the alleged sexual harassment case against Singh. Meanwhile, the only minor among the seven complainants has withdrawn the charges after recording statements before the police and a magistrate.

Why does this story matter?

A group of prominent wrestlers has accused Singh of sexually harassing, stalking, and intimidating them.

They have been protesting against Singh for over a month, demanding his removal from the WFI's top post.

Singh is an MP of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been accused of protecting him.

Meanwhile, farmer and khap leaders have extended their support for the protesting wrestlers.

SIT has recorded statements of 137 people so far

The police collected their names, addresses, and identity cards for evidence. However, it isn't known if the police questioned Singh. So far, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recorded the statements of 137 people in the case. Before this, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh on April 28 after the Supreme Court reprimanded it for delaying action on the wrestler's complaints.

POCSO case against Singh reportedly withdrawn

The first FIR consists of the allegations leveled by six adult wrestlers against Singh and WFI secretary Vinod Tomar. The second FIR, which has reportedly been retracted, was based on the complaint of the minor wrestler's father. The 17-year-old recorded her statement before a magistrate on May 10 under Section 164 of the Criminal Code of Procedure—which is deemed evidence before the court.

Singh called for amending POCSO Act

Based on the minor's allegations, Singh was booked under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with other charges. Singh claimed that the POCSO Act was misused against him and he will "force the government to change it." Seers from Ayodhya had also announced a rally in Singh's support and for amending the POCSO Act.

Don't threaten us using our jobs: Sakshee Malikkh

Wrestlers earlier announced they would return to their jobs

The protesting wrestlers met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Saturday. Following this, it was rumored on Monday that wrestler Sakshee Malikkh had withdrawn from the protest as she resumed her duty in the Railways. Malikkh, however, refuted the speculations, saying that the fight will continue. She further alleged that Singh is now after the jobs of the wrestlers.