India

WFI chief explains why Akhilesh Yadav skipped wrestlers protest

WFI chief explains why Akhilesh Yadav skipped wrestlers protest

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 01, 2023, 03:18 pm 3 min read

Akhilesh Yadav knows the truth: WFI chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh claimed on Sunday that Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav "knows the truth" and most wrestlers from Uttar Pradesh (UP) also know how their "Netaji" is. Singh's remarks came after he was asked why Yadav did not join the agitating wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Why does this story matter?

On Friday, the Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Singh after being pulled up by the Supreme Court.

Seven female wrestlers, including a minor girl, lodged sexual harassment charges against Singh on April 21; however, the police did not file any FIR until last week.

Singh has been the WFI president for 12 years, and the BJP has been accused of shielding him.

You don't get justice from Jantar Mantar: Singh

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Singh stated, "Akhilesh Yadav knows the truth. We know each other since childhood. 80% of the wrestlers in UP belong to families with Samajwadi Party ideology." "They call me 'Netaji.' They say how their Netaji is." The WFI chief also alleged that 90% of athletes of Haryana trusted WFI and claimed, "You don't get justice from Jantar Mantar."

Details on Opposition leaders' recent Jantar Mantar visit

Several opposition party leaders, including the likes of Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Arvind Kejriwal from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have visited the agitating wrestlers to extend solidarity. While expressing his thoughts over the matter, the AAP supremo on Saturday said, "No matter how powerful the accused is, he should be given the harshest punishment." Kejriwal also accused the BJP of "shielding" Singh.

Won't resign as WFI chief as criminal: Singh

Earlier, Singh claimed he won't resign as the WFI president "as a criminal." During a recent press conference, Singh said, "Their (wrestlers') demands are constantly changing. They first asked for my resignation as the federation chief, I said that would mean accepting the charges against me." "Resignation is no big deal, but I won't do it as a criminal. I am not a criminal."

Wrestlers called off protest 3 months ago after assurance

The protest initially started on January 18 when renowned wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat demanded the removal of Singh and unnamed WFI coaches, alleging sexual harassment. They called off the agitation three days later after the central government's assurance of action and the formation of an investigation committee. However, they resumed their protest again after three months of inaction.

FIRs registered; now focus on practice, says former Indian wrestler

Former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, a part of the seven-member Indian Olympic Association (IOA) committee formed to investigate the matter, claimed that the protesting wrestlers should've gone to the police three months ago. Dutt added that since FIRs have been filed, grapplers should focus on their practice because even Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't have the right to punish anybody since it's the judiciary's job.