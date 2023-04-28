Delhi

Delhi Police to file case against WFI chief today: Reports

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 28, 2023, 03:14 pm 1 min read

Case against wrestling body chief today: Delhi Police to Supreme Court

The Delhi Police has reportedly informed the Supreme Court (SC) that it will register a case against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday amid the ongoing protest from numerous Indian wrestlers in Delhi. This is a developing story, and more details are still awaited.

Why does this story matter?

This major development comes after as many as seven women wrestlers filed a complaint against the wrestling federation president, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Prominent Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, have all been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and demanding Singh's arrest.

However, the cops were yet to file a First Information Report (FIR) in the case.