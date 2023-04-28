India

Khaps, farm unions to join protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 28, 2023, 11:04 am 3 min read

The leaders of khaps, farm unions, and women activists announced on Thursday that they will join the wrestlers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had urged support from khap leaders. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear the wrestlers' plea seeking an FIR over allegations of sexual harassment against Singh on Friday.

WHy does this story matter?

Singh, who has been the WFI chief for 12 years, is facing allegations of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

An MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accused of protecting Singh.

The wrestlers called off the protest three months ago after the government's assurance. However, they resumed the agitation last week as no action was taken against Singh.

Government trying to protect Singh: Khap leaders

The leader of Jind's Kandela Khap, Om Prakash Kandela, said they will sit in with the protesting wrestlers until an FIR is registered against Singh. He said that earlier former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh was booked for sexual harassment and the BJP-led state government tried to save him. Similarly, the BJP-ruled Central government is trying to shield Singh, he alleged.

Khap leaders demand Singh's resignation

The head of Phogat Khap, Balwant Nambardar, also said the khaps of Haryana will reach Delhi in large numbers and join the protest. He stated the wrestlers brought laurels to India by winning medals at international podiums but now they are forced to sit on a dharna. "Seeing the seriousness of allegations, the WFI chief should tender his resignation," he added.

Payback time for wrestlers for supporting farmers' agitation: SKM

Additionally, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Abhimanyu Kuhar said a meeting has been called for Friday to extend support to the protesting wrestlers. He said that the wrestlers supported them during the farmers' agitation and now the farming community is standing with the wrestlers in solidarity. Per reports, scores of women activists also staged a protest in Rohtak against the central government's inaction.

Wrestlers' protest amounts to indiscipline: PT Usha

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha, on the other hand, commented that the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar "amounts to indiscipline." She said the protesters should have waited for the report of the committee looking into the allegations. The committee, which was supposed to submit its report in February, submitted it in April first week but hasn't made it public yet.