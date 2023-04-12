Politics

Karnataka: Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa's daughter Rajanandini switches to BJP

Rajanandini was welcomed by veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa

Dr. Rajanandini, the daughter of Congress leader and former Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, reported ANI. She was welcomed into the party fold by veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls in Karnataka. Notably, the elections are scheduled to take place on May 10.

Watch: Rajanandini joins BJP in presence of Yediyurappa

Rajanandini joined BJP after Congress denied her ticket

Reportedly, Rajanandini switched sides after the Congress denied her a ticket for the elections. Speaking to ANI, she said, "I expected that they [Congress] would recognize me and give me a ticket, but I didn't get the opportunity." Meanwhile, her father, Thimmappa, termed her decision "unfortunate" and said, "I never expected that she [Rajanandini] would do something like this...There must be something behind this."