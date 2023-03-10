India

Karnataka reports first H3N2 death a week after lab report

Mar 10, 2023

Karnataka reported its first death from H3N2 influenza on Friday, a week after lab reports confirmed the virus

Karnataka reported the first death from H3N2 influenza in the state on Friday, a week after lab reports confirmed the virus. Eighty-two-year-old Hire Gowda from Alur block in Hassan district died on March 1, while the lab reports arrived on March 3. He was hospitalized on February 24 after complaining of a cough and cold, and his samples were sent for H3N2 testing.

Gowda's neighborhood tested for H3N2

Hassan district health officer Eregowda stated that Gowda's neighborhood was tested for the virus out of caution. He also stated that, while no positive results were obtained, the department is on constant surveillance. On Monday, Health Minister K Sudhakar urged people not to panic over the virus. Around 90 cases of H3N2 influenza and eight cases of H1N1 virus have been reported in India.

All DHOs directed to conduct regular surveillance

Notably, all district health officers (DHOs) in the state have been directed to conduct regular surveillance with proper sample collections for the diagnosis of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). The circular by Karnataka Health Commissioner Randeep D also instructed all DHOs to ensure adequate stock of all required medicines at all government health facilities.

H3N2 causing more hospitalizations than other subtypes: ICMR

Earlier, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that at least "92% of the hospitalized SARI patients detected with the virus were showing up with fever and up to 86% have cough." "Additionally, 27% progressed to breathlessness and 16% showed wheezing symptoms...16% had signs of pneumonia and 6% presented with seizures." It said that H3N2 was causing more hospitalizations than other influenza subtypes.

Haryana also reports first death from the H3N2

Another H3N2 death was recorded in Haryana, with several regions across India reporting a significant number of H3N2 cases in the last three months. The virus is characterized by a persistent cough and prolonged illness, mostly affecting kids and the elderly. Three years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest surge of flu infections has triggered fear among the general public.

H3N2 discovered in humans in 1968

H3N2 is a subtype of the influenza A virus, which causes respiratory viral infections that result in illnesses every year. It was discovered in humans in 1968. Though severe, it is not as epidemic in nature as the H1N1 virus, commonly known as swine flu, which caused an epidemic in India in 2009. Last year, H1N1 caused 410 deaths in India.