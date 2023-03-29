Politics

Karnataka elections on May 10, counting on May 13

Karnataka elections on May 10, counting on May 13

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 29, 2023, 12:16 pm 1 min read

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13, the Election Commission (ECI) announced on Wednesday

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13, the Election Commission (ECI) announced on Wednesday. Nearly 5.22 crore electors are eligible to cast their vote in the elections for 224 seats, among which 173 are reserved for the general category, 36 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 15 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Why does this story matter?

The election is expected to see a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, while Janata Dal (Secular) could emerge as the kingmaker.

Notably, the BJP came to power in July 2019 by toppling the Congress-JD(S) coalition government elected in the previous state Assembly election in 2018.

The BJP has 119 seats, Congress 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.