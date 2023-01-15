India

Threatening calls to Nitin Gadkari traced to Karnataka jail: Police

Threatening calls to Nitin Gadkari traced to Karnataka jail: Police

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 15, 2023, 11:42 am 3 min read

Nagpur Police has traced the threatening calls received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office to Karnataka jail

Nagpur Police on Sunday claimed to have achieved a major breakthrough in the case related to threat calls received by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Police said they have traced the calls to Karnataka jail and the caller has been identified as Jayesh Kanthaa—a notorious gangster currently jailed in Belagavi prison. Meanwhile, a police team from Nagpur has been rushed to Karnataka for further investigation.

Why does this story matter?

On Saturday, security forces were put on high alert after repeated threats were made to Gadkari's office in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

It also led police to review his whole security bandobast in the office, at home, and outside.

In June last year, Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal got similar threats. Bomb threats were also received in Bengaluru and Mumbai a few months back.

Jailed gangster Jayesh Kantha made threat calls: Nagpur Police Commissioner

Commissioner of Police Nagpur Amitesh Kumar said the Union Minister was being threatened from jail. "The caller is a notorious gangster and murder accused Jayesh Kantha, who is imprisoned in Belagavi jail and he threatened Gadkari's office by using the phone illegally inside the jail," Kumar said. adding that a police team has left for Belagavi for investigation and has asked for production remand.

Caller made extortion demands on Saturday

According to reports, the caller, who couldn't identify himself, reportedly threatened Gadkari on Saturday with extortion and killing before hanging up the phone. The minister's office staff quickly notified the local police after which top officers and their teams arrived to investigate. However, the police didn't reveal more information immediately. Notably, Gadkari was in Nagpur for the Makar Sankranti celebrations.

Unknown caller demanded Rs. 100 crore

Kumar hurried to the city after cutting short his visit to Pune, per reports. He had said the mystery caller demanded Rs. 100 crore while posing as a Dawood Ibrahim gang member. "We are now verifying the entire episode," he had said adding that necessary precautions were being taken to uncover the plan and ensure security.

Maharashtra ATS assisting in the investigation

Nagpur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Madane told News18 that the crime branch was investigating the matter and collecting call details. The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) is also assisting in the investigation. Reportedly, four telephones have been installed at Gadkari's public relations office at Khamla which received threatening phone calls three times on Saturday.

Similar threat calls in the past

This is not the first incident of threat calls in the country. In June last year, Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal got a similar threat which was later linked to a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In 2021, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also received threatening calls from an unknown caller. Bomb threats were received in Bengaluru and Mumbai a few months back.