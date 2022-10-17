Politics

Sikh community objects to Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction's party symbol

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 17, 2022, 03:21 pm 3 min read

Both Shiv Sena factions have faced objections over the party symbols allotted by Election Commission of India

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena—named Balasaheb's Shiv Sena—has found itself in the middle of a controversy as Sikh community leaders have objected to the party's newly allotted election symbol: two swords and a shield. They have written to the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying the symbol has religious connotations and should be withdrawn as the Shinde faction's symbol.

Sikh leaders have objected to the symbol of the Eknath Shinde-led Sena group, saying it is the religious symbol of the Khalsa Panth.

Notably, Uddhav Thackeray's Sena faction also faced objections over its new symbol.

To recall, a political storm shook Thackeray's government in June after a rebellion by Shinde, who—along with 40 MLAs—allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party to form a new government.

The Election Commission on October 11 allotted the Shinde faction "two swords and a shield" as its election symbol. Earlier, the group proposed gada (mace), trishul (trident), and rising sun symbol options, which the ECI declined citing religious connotations. The faction then suggested the peepal tree, swords and a shield, and the sun as its choices for the poll symbol on October 10.

Highlighting the religious connotations of the Shinde faction's newly allotted symbol, Ranjitsingh Kamthekar, former secretary of Gurudwara Sachkhand Board, Nanded, has said that Shri Guru Gobind Singh had set the "swords and shield" as the "religious symbol of the Khalsa Panth." Kamthekar, who is also a Congress leader, said if the ECI does not take note of the issue, they will move the court.

In June, the Shinde faction comprising around 40 Sena MLAs parted ways with the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. It formed a coalition government with the BJP, and Shinde became the chief minister on June 30. The Shinde faction asserted the Sena should have allied with the BJP in 2019 instead of partnering with the Congress and the NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

After the ECI froze the Sena's "bow and arrow" symbol, the Thackeray-led camp was also allotted a new symbol—a mashaal (flaming torch)—last week. However, the Samata Party has objected to the symbol, saying the mashaal was reserved for them and they don't want to lose their election identity. They said if their demand is not met, they will even move the Supreme Court.