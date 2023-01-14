India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari receives death threat calls

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari receives death threat calls

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 14, 2023, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Union Minister Nitin Gatkari gets death threat calls at his Nagpur office

An unidentified person on Saturday threatened to kill the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari following which security around his office and home was beefed up, IANS reported. The report said at least death three telephone calls were received by Gadkari's private office in Nagpur, Maharastra at around 11:30 am and claimed to be representing the absconding don Dawood Ibrahim.

Unknown caller made extortion demands

According to reports, the caller, who is yet to be identified, threatened Gadkari with extortion and killing before hanging up the phone. His office staff quickly notified the local police after which top officers and their teams arrived to investigate. More information, such as the caller's name and antecedents, is awaited. Notably, Gadkari is in Nagpur for the Makar Sankranti celebrations.

What did officials say?

Nagpur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Madane told News18 that the crime branch is looking into the call details for further information. After the development, the security plan for Gadkari has been reviewed and subsequently increased, Madane said adding that his personal security and the security of the places where the minister scheduled programs are being held were also being increased.

Threat calls originated from Hubli, Karnataka: Report

Police claimed the calls most likely came from Hubli in Karnataka, per The Times of India report. It said that after receiving threat calls, the city police sprung into action, activating its cyber cell while Zonal DCP Anurag Jain and other top officials went to the scene. Additionally, the security agencies from the other states have been informed, TOI said.

Maharashtra ATS assisting in investigation

According to reports, four telephones have been installed at Gadkari's public relations office which received threatening phone calls three times since Saturday morning. Soon after the development the Nagpur Police along with the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) started investigating the matter. The police don't want to take any laxity especially when January 26 is around the corner.

Mystery caller demanded Rs. 100 crore: Commissioner of Police Pune

Police Commissioner for Pune Amitesh Kumar hurried to Nagpur after cutting short his visit to Pune, per reports. He said the mystery caller demanded Rs. 100 crore while posing as a Dawood Ibrahim gang member. "We are now verifying the entire episode," he said. Kumar added that all necessary precautions have been taken to uncover the plan and ensure security.