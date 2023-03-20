Politics

Rajya Sabha adjourned again amid ruckus over Gandhi's London remarks

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 20, 2023, 05:01 pm 3 min read

Amid ruckus between Opposition and BJP over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London, Rajya Sabha adjourned

The ongoing clash between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition MPs continued for the sixth day on Monday, resulting in the 10th adjournment of the Rajya Sabha since the second leg of the Parliament Budget Session started. The Upper House's proceedings got disrupted after the Treasury and Opposition clashed over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London and the Gautam Adani-Hindenburg controversy.

Why does this story matter?

Gandhi's speech at Cambridge University in February sparked massive outrage in the country after the former Congress president claimed that democracy was under attack in India.

Meanwhile, Congress has been on the offensive against the BJP-led government amid the upcoming general election over issues like the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary on Narendra Modi and the Adani-Hindenburg controversy.

Here's why Dhankhar adjourned Rajya Sabha again

According to the news agency ANI, just moments after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar stated that he had received "14 notices under Rule 267 and that nine among those have been received from the Congress", the ruckus erupted in the House. Amid the verbal bout, Dhankhar announced the decision to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

BJP demands Gandhi's apology, Congress asks for Adani controversy probe

Amid the ruckus, BJP leaders continued to press Gandhi for an apology for his recent remarks on the Indian democracy on foreign soil and for criticizing PM Modi. Reacting to this, members of Congress also raised objections and started speaking against the Centre while demanding a detailed investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Adani Group controversy.

Know about Gandhi's remarks in UK that triggered row

Outrage erupted this month after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Modi-led union government during his speech at Cambridge University on February 28. While speaking on Learning to Listen in the 21st Century, Gandhi said that opposition leaders, including himself, were being spied on using Israeli spyware Pegasus, and there was "an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy."

BJP's pitch to suspend Gandhi from Lok Sabha

On the back of this, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey last week demanded a special parliamentary committee to review the Congress president's "contemptuous" remarks on the democracy in India during his trip to London. Dubey also urged for Gandhi's suspension from the House to send out the message that no one can take "the pride and respect of high institutions for a ride."

Details on Dubey's letter to Birla

In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dubey wrote, "This conduct of the Member is required to be investigated thoroughly either by the Privileges Committee or by a special committee." "Thereafter, House should consider whether such a member should be expelled from the House to protect the esteem of parliament and other democratic institutions and give a clear message," added the letter.

Congress gives Suspension of Business Notice to discuss Adani issue

In retaliation, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan issued a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 and demanded a Rajya Sabha debate on the Centre's "questionable role in promoting the business interest of the Adani Group." Ranjan, in his letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, stated that inaction on numerous corporate fraud charges, corruption, etc., requires discussion.