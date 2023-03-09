Politics

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK, BJP alliance to continue for 2024 elections

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday said its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would continue for the 2024 State Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, reported NDTV. "The AIADMK will head NDA in Tamil Nadu, BJP and others should come under us," party leader D Jayakumar said. His statement came after 13 BJP workers joined the AIADMK on Wednesday.

Jayakumar denies allegations of 'poaching'

Jayakumar also denied claims that the party was "poaching" BJP members, saying that switching sides was completely normal and that several senior leaders had previously crossed over to the BJP, reported NDTV. BJP state chief K Annamalai also earlier stated the resignations would not impact the alliance. Notably, since 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK has lost three elections in coalition with the BJP.