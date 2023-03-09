Politics

KCR's daughter Kavitha to hold protest in Delhi tomorrow

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 09, 2023, 04:32 pm 2 min read

K Kavitha has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam case (Photo credit: Twitter/@RaoKavitha)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam, will organize a one-day hunger strike in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday, reported News18. The protest, which calls for the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the ongoing Parliament session, will be attended by several high-profile politicians.

AAP, Shiv Sena leaders to join dharna

Reportedly, the politicians participating in the protest include Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, People's Democratic Party's (PDP) Anjum Javed Mirza, and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi. Representatives of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will also be present, per reports. Sitaram Yechury and Doraisamy Raja will also reportedly join the dharna from the left front.

Kavitha to appear before ED on March 11

In the excise scam case, Kavitha said she would appear before the ED on Saturday and fully cooperate with the investigation agency. However, she added that "these intimidation tactics" would not work against her. The summons was issued after the ED on Tuesday arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, whom the agency claims was a "benami," or the indirect property buyer of Kavitha.