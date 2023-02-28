Politics

Manish Sisodia arrest: Shashi Tharoor takes 'beef' shot at Modi

Manish Sisodia arrest: Shashi Tharoor takes 'beef' shot at Modi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 28, 2023, 04:52 pm 2 min read

Shashi Tharoor makes scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi amid Manish Sisodia's arrest

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, accusing him of shielding Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alleged corrupt leaders and its allies. He said he always wondered what Modi's na khaunga na khane dunga slogan meant in the aftermath of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest. "I guess he was only talking about beef!" Tharoor jibbed.

Why does this story matter?

Following Sisodia's arrest, the Central government has come under fire, with many accusing it of being politically motivated.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating allegations of corruption and irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's now-canceled 2021-22 Excise Policy.

Sisodia is one of the accused in the case, but he was not named in the CBI chargesheet filed three months ago.

PM Modi frees corrupt leaders who joined BJP, alleges Tharoor

In a Twitter post, he mentioned PM Modi's na khaunga na khane dunga (neither engage in corruption nor allow it ) slogan and shared a list of BJP and its allies' leaders who were allegedly cleared of charges after joining the party. He also questioned Modi over the popular 2014 slogan. "I guess he (PM Modi) was only talking about beef!" Tharoor said.

List of alleged corrupt leaders

The leaders who appeared on the Lok Sabha MP's list include Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. Other names that appeared in the list include Suvendu Adhikari, Bhavna Gawli, Yashwant Jadhav, Yamini Jadhav, Pratap Sarnaik, and Narayan Rane.

What Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted

This is going around, so sharing as received. Always wondered about the meaning of न खाऊँगा न खाने दूँगा. I guess he was only talking about beef! pic.twitter.com/oggXdXX8Ac — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 28, 2023

Manish Sisodia's arrest triggered criticism for BJP

The comments by Tharoor come just a few days after Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy case. Soon after his arrest, the AAP held a nationwide protest on Monday, while other parties like the Trinamool Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) termed his arrest a political vendetta. Meanwhile, Sisodia approached the Supreme Court for bail on Tuesday.