Madhya Pradesh: Minister loses cool, threatens youth during Vikas Yatra

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 15, 2023, 05:21 pm 3 min read

MP Forest Minister Vijay Shah lost his calm on Monday after a youth asked him a question during Vikas Yatra

Forest Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kunwar Vijay Shah lost his calm on Monday after a youth asked him a question during a public gathering in the state's Khandwa district. In a short clip that has gone viral on different media platforms, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader can be heard saying that the man in the audience was drunk and sent by Congress.

Knew some people would create trouble in Vikas Yatra: Shah

The entire incident happened when the man reportedly informed the minister that his wife, who worked as a cook at an Anganwadi center, did not receive her salary for nearly six months. Shah lost his cool as soon as the youth raised the issue, claiming that he knew some people would cause trouble during the Vikas Yatra.

Shah targets local Congress leaders for trying to create ruckus

Furthermore, the minister alleged that the youth was drunk and directed the local police to take action against the local liquor vendor in the area. Shah further claimed that Congress leaders had made a few individuals consume booze to create a ruckus during the yatras. The minister can also be heard instructing the cops to put the youth in lock-up.

Whoever disrupts gathering will get their hips broken: Shah

At the time of the incident, Shah was offering development projects to the locals. "We are ushering an era of development in Madhya Pradesh but will lock anyone trying to create a scene here," the minister said. "This is a government gathering. Whoever disrupts it will get their hips broken by the police," he warned.

Visuals from the incident

pic.twitter.com/mi9jsRLeTl — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) February 15, 2023

Previously, Shah blamed tribals for Burhanpur's deforestation

Earlier this month, Shah was in the news for blaming the local tribals for the deforestation in MP's Burhanpur. His remarks came as the BJP is ramping up its tribal outreach in numerous poll-bound states. "Do you want us to point our guns at our own people? You want us to shoot India's tribals. We do not want this," said Shah.

Our own people are causing harm to jungle: MP minister

On the complaints regarding deforestation in Burhanpur, he stated: "Our own people, subjugated by their greed for land, are causing harm to the jungle; trying to capture the jungle." "When someone tries to stop, they become eager to kill or be killed. In such circumstances, we also need the people's support," Shah was quoted as saying by the news outlet The Print.

Deforestation issue in MP's Burhanpur

Over the past few months, deforestation has significantly ramped up in a number of villages in Burhanpur district's Nepanagar tehsil, including Bakdi, Navra, and Siwal. As per reports, the axing of trees has also triggered numerous instances of clashes between villagers and forest officials.