India

Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 28, 2023, 10:02 pm 2 min read

Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan renamed Amrit Udyan

The iconic Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president's official residence in Delhi, will now be called Amrit Udyan. The gardens have reportedly been renamed by President Droupadi Murmu as part of the Centre's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, which commemorates 75 years of India's independence, per officials. Name boards with "Mughal Gardens" written on them have been replaced with those reading "Amrit Udyan."

Mughal Gardens renamed under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President Murmu, said in a statement, "On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as Amrit Udyan." Notably, these gardens, which span 15 acres, are considered a top attraction at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Visuals of Mughal Gardens signboard being removed from Rashtrapati Bhavan

Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan inspired by J&K's Mughal Gardens

These gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan draw inspiration from the Mughal Gardens in Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens situated around Agra's Taj Mahal, and gardens and miniature paintings of India and Persia. It has nearly 159 varieties of roses besides various types of tulips, Asiatic lilies, daffodils, hyacinths, bougainvillea, and other seasonal flowers. There are various types of trees, shrubs, and vines planted there, too.

QR codes have been placed near the plants

Amrit Udyan will reportedly be open to the general public from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm between January 31 and March 26 this year. About 7,500 tickets will be issued during the morning hours, and 10,000 tickets after 12:00 p.m. Besides guides, QR codes have also been set around the plants to allow users to obtain quick information about the same this year.

Video released by official Twitter handle of President of India

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the opening of the Amrit Udyan tomorrow. https://t.co/4rXOMlZXA3 pic.twitter.com/7WhgilMoWW — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 28, 2023

Renaming shreds colonial relic: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Meanwhile, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the renaming of Mughal Gardens and thanked President Murmu for it. "This new name not only shreds yet another symbol of colonial relic but also reflects India's aspirations for the amrit kaal (sic)," he tweeted. Bihar BJP) leader Devesh Kumar termed it "another historic decision of the Modi government," adding that a "symbol of slavery" has been eliminated.