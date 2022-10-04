India

Amit Shah J&K visit: Mobile internet snapped in Jammu, Rajouri

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 04, 2022, 01:43 pm 4 min read

Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to hold high-level security meet in Srinagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his three-day Jammu and Kashmir visit on Monday evening. Shah will reportedly address a rally in Rajouri on Tuesday, where he is expected to announce the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for J&K's Pahari community. Meanwhile, authorities blocked mobile internet in Jammu and Rajouri districts ahead of Shah's rally—fearing unrest over the expected announcement—as it has already sparked outrage.

Shah's ongoing visit to J&K is significant as he is expected to review the security situation there following terror attacks and encounters in recent months.

The possibility of the Pahari community getting the ST status has also triggered tensions in J&K.

The Gujjars and Bakerwal tribe members, who already enjoy the ST status in J&K, have reportedly been angered by reports of the same.

Official order Mobile internet suspended in Jammu, Rajouri over apprehensions of unrest

Mobile internet services have been suspended temporarily in Jammu and Rajouri districts ahead of Shah's rally, according to NDTV. Authorities have cited probable "misuse by miscreants" as the reason for the suspension. Shah will attend rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. He is likely to proclaim ST status for the Paharis of the union territory in Rajouri, said reports.

Reaction Gujjars, Bakerwal communities' appeal to Shah

The Jammu & Kashmir Gujjar Bakerwals Organizations Coordination Committee praised the BJP-led Centre on Monday for taking several initiatives for the betterment of the people in J&K, particularly the STs, as per reports. However, it urged Shah to reassure the Gujjars, Bakerwals, Gadis, and Sippis that their ST identity would not be diluted by the inclusion of any other group, reports added.

Background Controversy related to Paharis triggered in 2020

According to The Indian Express, the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities had challenged the reservation for Paharis earlier, too. The J&K administration, led by then-Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu, modified rules in January 2020 to allow Paharis 4% reservation in jobs and educational institutions. However, the decision was opposed by other communities, claiming the Paharis already have quotas under other categories such as OBC and EWS.

Details Shah offered prayers at Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Shah offered prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. He arrived at the Katra shrine via the Sanjhichatt Helipad, accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Notably, this was Shah's first visit to the holy cave shrine after becoming the home minister.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra pic.twitter.com/NbP4WDN9pP — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

Itinerary Home minister to chair high-level security meet in Srinagar

Officials say the home minister would travel to Srinagar on Tuesday and undertake a high-level security assessment meeting in Raj Bhawan, as per News18. Following the review meeting, Shah would travel to Baramulla, where he would address the people of the area in another public gathering. He would attend numerous programs and discussions with various public and party delegations in Srinagar later.

Reaction National Conference leaders support reservation to Paharis

In a surprise twist, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leaders have expressed support for granting Paharis the ST status. Senior JKNC leader Kafeel ur Rehman told NDTV, "Community comes first. Politics later. We all should join the rally...If we don't achieve ST status today, we will never get it." He told supporters that 20 buses were ready to take them to Shah's rally.

PDP BJP wedging a divide, says Mehbooba Mufti

Former J&K CM and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti has alleged the BJP is attempting to divide communities using the reservation card. She appealed to Gujjars, Bakerwals, and Paharis not to fight. However, ex-Deputy CM Muzafar Baig—who resigned from the PDP in 2020—also expressed support for Shah. Meanwhile, tensions were reported in the Pir Panjal (Rajouri-Poonch districts) region amid Shah's visit.