J&K DGP Prisons murdered with ketchup bottle, domestic help nabbed

Written by Priyali Dhingra Oct 04, 2022, 02:40 pm 3 min read

J&K DGP Prisons Hemant Lohia's 23-year-old domestic help is the primary suspect in the murder case.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has nabbed the prime accused in the alleged murder of J&K Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons Department, Hemant Lohia—his domestic help, Yasir Ahmed. The top cop was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Udheywala residence on Monday night. Reportedly, his throat was slit with a broken ketchup bottle. Ahmed had been on the run since last night.

Lohia's alleged murder comes amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day J&K visit.

Hours after the unfortunate incident, however, an offshoot of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for Lohia's killing.

While cops are yet to establish any terror links, the 57-year-old's death comes as a shock to the state administration. From J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to senior police officials, many expressed grief.

The police managed to nab Ahmed within hours of Lohia's killing. The 23-year-old had been the prime suspect on the basis of security footage and preliminary investigation. He had reportedly been hired only six months ago. Cops had launched a full-scale manhunt to trace him and also released Ahmed's picture seeking help from the public. A broken ketchup bottle—allegedly the murder weapon—was also seized.

In a major manhunt launched by JK police throughout the night, the accused involved in the murder case of DG Prison, Hemant Lohia has been apprehended. Interrogation of the accused has started: ADGP Mukesh Singh https://t.co/ymvYv9aL6g — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

Lohia was "applying oil on his swollen foot" when he was allegedly attacked with a broken ketchup bottle. Ahmed purportedly suffocated Lohia, used the bottle to slit his throat, and then tried setting his body on fire. Security guards broke into the DGP's room after they saw flames. Meanwhile, Jammu Additional DGP Mukesh Singh told NDTV that Ahmed had been suffering from severe depression.

The police reportedly seized Ahmed's personal diary and found signs of depression in the entries. It had notes like, "Dear death come into my life," and "I'm sorry I am having a bad day, week, month, year, life." His mind was purportedly focused on death. One entry said, "I hate my life," while another stated, "Life is just grief." Another said, "My Life 1%."

LeT offshoot People's Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF) has claimed responsibility for Lohia's killing. However, the police haven't confirmed terror links. A 1992 batch IPS officer, Lohia hailed from Assam. He was promoted and appointed as J&K DGP Prisons only in August. "Hemant Lohia was an outstanding police officer and a great human being. He served the country with great honor and dedication," L-G Sinha stated.