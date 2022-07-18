India

J&K: Army Captain, JCO killed in accidental blast in Poonch

J&K: Army Captain, JCO killed in accidental blast in Poonch

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 18, 2022, 02:52 pm 2 min read

Army ordered inquiry into the incident.

An Indian Army Captain and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed in an alleged accidental grenade blast on Sunday night along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials reported on Monday. An investigation has already been launched into the incident, and the fallen officers have been honored in accordance with military practice.

Details Officers succumbed to injuries at hospital

As per Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, the deceased officers have been identified as Captain Anand and Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh. Anand said they were performing their duties along the LoC in the Mendhar sector along with other troops. After the blast, the officers were immediately evacuated to the Army's Command Hospital, Udhampur by helicopter, but they succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Statement What does the official statement say?

"On the night of Jul 17, an accidental grenade blast occurred along the LoC in Mendhar Sector, District Poonch(J&K) when the Indian Army troops were performing duties (sic)," reads an official statement. The blast injured Capt Anand and Nb Sub Bhagwan Singh who later succumbed at Army's Base Hospital, Udhampur, it added. Capt Anand belongs to Bihar while Naib Subedar Singh belongs to UP.

Probe Court of inquiry ordered in the incident

According to authorities, the army has launched a Court of Inquiry investigating the situation. Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding and all ranks of the White Knight Corps celebrated the courageous hearts who gave the ultimate sacrifice while doing their responsibilities, according to an official statement. They also expressed their sympathies to the bereaved family members.

Attack CRPF officer killed in terrorist attack in Pulwama

Meanwhile, a CRPF officer was killed in a terrorist attack in J&K's Pulwama district on Sunday. Terrorists shot at a checkpoint guarded by police and CRPF in Pulwama's Gangoo crossing region at 2:15 p.m, officials said. Vinod Kumar, an ASI of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was seriously injured and sent to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, he added.