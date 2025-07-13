SpaceX launches mysterious satellite into space: What will it do?
What's the story
SpaceX has successfully launched a satellite believed to be the new Israeli satellite, Dror-1, into space. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted it off from Cape Canaveral early this morning. The mission is a major milestone for Israel in the field of space technology and communication. Built mainly with local technology by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Dror-1 will boost the country's communication capabilities for the next 15 years.
Tech specs
'Smartphone in space' tech enhances adaptability
Dror-1 isn't just a regular satellite; it comes with advanced digital capabilities and "smartphone in space" tech. The innovative feature makes the satellite highly adaptable for communications. It will be stationed at an altitude of 36,000km above Earth, maintaining a constant position over one spot to ensure strong and steady signals throughout its operational life.
Booster landing
Falcon 9 booster makes its 13th flight
The Falcon 9 booster that carried Dror-1 successfully completed its 13th flight, landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean just 8.5 minutes after takeoff. This kind of reusability is a key part of SpaceX's strategy to make space travel more affordable and frequent.