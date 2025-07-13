The mission is a major milestone for Israel

SpaceX launches mysterious satellite into space: What will it do?

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:28 pm Jul 13, 202502:28 pm

What's the story

SpaceX has successfully launched a satellite believed to be the new Israeli satellite, Dror-1, into space. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted it off from Cape Canaveral early this morning. The mission is a major milestone for Israel in the field of space technology and communication. Built mainly with local technology by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Dror-1 will boost the country's communication capabilities for the next 15 years.