Private astronaut Jared Isaacman will not be next NASA chief
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has withdrawn his nomination of billionaire tech entrepreneur and private astronaut Jared Isaacman to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
The White House has confirmed the news.
"It's essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump's America First agenda," said White House spokesperson Liz Huston.
Mission alignment
Trump's Mars goal and Isaacman's withdrawal
Huston stressed that the new NASA chief will help humanity explore space and fulfill Trump's ambitious goal of sending humans to Mars.
"A replacement will be announced directly by President Trump soon," she added.
The decision comes as a surprise as Isaacman, who has led two SpaceX missions into Earth orbit, was expected to be confirmed by Congress next week.
Nomination details
Isaacman's nomination and potential conflicts of interest
Isaacman, the founder and CEO of payment-processing company Shift4, was nominated by Trump last December.
However, his close ties with SpaceX and its CEO Elon Musk raised concerns among Democratic senators about possible conflicts of interest.
During his confirmation hearing before the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in April, Isaacman assured that he would prioritize NASA's interests if confirmed as agency chief.
Budget impact
NASA's budget cuts and mission cancellations
The White House recently revealed its detailed NASA budget request for the 2026 fiscal year, proposing a $6 billion cut from $24.8 billion to $18.8 billion.
The proposal includes a 47% cut in funding for NASA's science programs, which could lead to nearly one-third of the agency's workforce being laid off, and the cancellation of multiple science missions currently underway in deep space.
Reaction
Isaacman's response and potential replacement
In response to his withdrawal from consideration, Isaacman expressed gratitude toward Trump and all those who supported him.
He said he has gained a deeper appreciation for the complexities of government.
As for a possible replacement, retired US Air Force Lieutenant General Steven Kwast is being considered as a possible candidate to take over the role of NASA administrator.