What's the story

India is set to witness an unprecedented demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) professionals, with a projected need of one million skilled workers by 2026.

The prediction comes from a report titled "India's AI Revolution: A Roadmap to Viksit Bharat," released by the Union Ministry of Electronics & IT.

The surge in demand is driven by India's ambition to become a $23-$35 trillion economy by 2047.