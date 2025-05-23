What's the story

By the end of 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) systems could account for nearly half of the total energy consumption in data centers, a new analysis has found.

The study was conducted by Alex de Vries-Gao, founder of the Digiconomist tech sustainability website. His findings were published in Joule, a sustainable energy journal.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) also predicts AI will require almost as much energy by 2030 as Japan uses today.