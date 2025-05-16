Maharashtra to launch 3,000 buses with AI cameras, high-tech upgrades
What's the story
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced plans to add 3,000 artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled smart buses to its fleet.
The move is aimed at enhancing the safety and comfort of passengers.
The new buses will come with advanced technologies such as AI cameras, GPS systems, LED TVs, Wi-Fi facilities, driver monitoring systems, as well as anti-theft lock systems.
Safety upgrades
Enhanced safety measures in response to recent incident
MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik stressed passenger safety in the wake of a recent incident at Swargate bus station.
He said CCTV cameras will be put on the buses to keep a check on drivers' driving styles and alert them if they lose focus or are fatigued.
A system will also be introduced to ensure buses parked at bus stations remain completely locked, after a rape case in Pune involving public service bus.
Information dissemination
Smart buses to keep passengers updated on global events
Along with advertisements, the new smart buses will also have LED TVs that will provide important updates and messages to passengers promptly.
The move is aimed at keeping passengers updated about global events while they are on the move.
The CCTV cameras will be installed at entry/exit points, passenger seats, as well as the driver's cabin for constant recording and monitoring.
Driving behavior
Aim to promote safer driving and prevent violations
The smart buses' CCTV systems will detect aggressive driving patterns, like sudden braking or speeding, thus ensuring safer driving.
Automated alerts will be sent to supervisors about violations by drivers.
A sensor at the entry/exit point of these buses will maintain a headcount of people entering or leaving the bus, ensuring accurate tracking of passenger numbers.
Data analytics
Smart buses to offer real-time analysis for improved efficiency
The new smart buses will also ensure data analytics, allowing real-time analysis of routes, passenger patterns, and vehicle performance. This feature would improve efficiency, safety, and service reliability.
The buses will also have smart ticketing features allowing digital fare payments through cards or mobile apps.
Sarnaik has discussed these features with bus manufacturers and held a meeting with MSRTC managing director Madhav Kusekar and other department heads.