Apple's CarPlay Ultra debuts with Aston Martin as first partner
What's the story
Apple has officially launched its latest version of the popular CarPlay infotainment software.
The new version, dubbed "CarPlay Ultra," is arriving three years after its announcement.
It will first be introduced in new Aston Martin vehicles in the US and Canada.
This rollout marks a significant evolution from the traditional CarPlay, offering a more immersive and integrated driving experience
Enhanced features
CarPlay Ultra: A deeper integration with vehicles
While CarPlay Ultra still depends on an iPhone for wireless functionality, it provides a deeper integration with the vehicle's systems.
Now, it occupies both the main infotainment display and the digital dashboard behind the wheel.
The sophisticated software will show important vehicle information like speed, fuel mileage, trip data, and water temperature.
Compatibility
Compatibility and future updates for CarPlay Ultra
CarPlay Ultra will control some vehicle settings, but only for drivers with an iPhone 12 or later running at least iOS 18.5.
Some functions like backup cameras will still be accessible through the CarPlay UI.
Apple has announced that some existing and compatible Aston Martin vehicles will get CarPlay Ultra "in the coming weeks through a software update available at local dealers."
Collaborations
Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis have agreed to adopt CarPlay Ultra
Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands have also agreed to make their vehicles compatible with CarPlay Ultra.
However, the current rollout falls short of Apple's original vision revealed at the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference, where a slide said 14 automakers were "excited to bring this new vision of CarPlay to customers."
Notably, Mercedes-Benz, one of those brands, has since announced it will not adopt the new CarPlay Ultra.