How to link your Aadhaar card with a DigiLocker account

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 10, 2023

You can link only a single Aadhaar card to a DigiLocker account

DigiLocker is an e-portal for storing confidential documents. It was introduced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEIT) as part of the Digital India initiative. To have a digital locker you must first register yourself, using your Aadhaar card and other personal details. Post-registration, you need to add your Aadhaar on the dashboard. Here's everything you need to know.

DigiLocker and its convenience

DigiLocker intends to minimize paper-based physical documentation. It allows the electronic archiving of many crucial documents. Individuals can access their DigiLocker account with their Aadhaar, username, or registered mobile number. The portal facilitates electronic document sharing with institutions or organizations, thereby, eliminating the need for printing and photocopying the documents. You can store documents such as passports, birth certificates, PAN card, address proof, etc.

How to open a DigiLocker account?

Download DigiLocker from the Play Store/App Store. Create a digital locker account by entering the required details, along with your Aadhaar number. Post-filling the details, click on Submit. You will need to authenticate using a fingerprint or OTP. Now, the app will prompt you to create a 'Username' and 'Password.' After the account creation is successful, you will be taken to the 'Dashboard' screen.

How to Link your Aadhaar card with DigiLocker?

Once you have created your account, log into your DigiLocker account. On the Dashboard, find the option to add the Aadhaar details. Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on the check box. Now, tap on 'Link Now.' An OTP will be generated on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and click on the 'Verify' option on the screen to attach the document.

A digital locker can save only one Aadhaar card info

A digital locker account can be created using any mobile number. However, you must have your Aadhaar-registered number on hand when linking your card with your account. If your Aadhaar is not linked to a mobile number, it cannot be added to your DigiLocker account. Visit your nearest enrollment center for mobile number linking. Your DigiLocker account can store only a single Aadhaar card.

How to access your Aadhaar card details via DigiLocker?

Once you have successfully linked your Aadhaar card with your DigiLocker account, you can easily access/download it whenever required. Visit your digital locker dashboard, click on 'Issued,' and tap on the three horizontal dots appearing on the 'Aadhaar Card' option. To share your card, tap on 'Share.' Likewise, to access/download your card, click on 'View PDF,' and tap on the download button.