Prasidh Krishna gets to 100 First-Class wickets: Key stats 
Prasidh Krishna has raced to 100 scalps in FC cricket (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

By Parth Dhall
Aug 03, 2025
09:26 pm
Indian speedster Prasidh Krishna has raced to 100 wickets in First-Class cricket. Prasidh reached the landmark on Day 4 of the 5th and final Test against England at The Oval, London. The right-arm seamer attained the feat with his second wicket of the second innings. He earlier shone with a four-wicket haul in the 2nd innings. Here are the key stats.

A look at his FC stats

Prasidh dismissed Ben Duckett shortly after the batter's fifty. He removed Jacob Bethell later on in the 3rd session. The speedster entered the 100-wicket club in his 27th red-ball match. He averages under 24 with 3 fifers to his name. Prasidh, who made his First-Class debut in 2015, now has 20-plus wickets in Test cricket. The ongoing Test has improved his bowling average.

Prasidh shone in first innings

Prasidh clocked 4/62 from 16 overs (1 maiden) in the first innings at The Oval. He helped India restrict England to 247 after the visitors posted 224. Playing his sixth Test, the Indian seamer recorded his maiden four-fer in Tests.

Comeback in the series

Prasidh earlier played the first two Tests in the ongoing series (Headingley and Edgbaston). He was expensive across all four innings. The Indian seamer, who was dropped for the 3rd and 4th Tests, made a remarkable comeback at The Oval.