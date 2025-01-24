What's the story

Ravichandran Smaran, who helped Karnataka win the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, continued his solid form in the Ranji Trophy.

Heading into lunch on Day 2, Smaran is unbeaten on 150 versus Punjab at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Earlier, Karnataka's pace attack ran riot on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match, bundling the visitors for mere 55 runs.

Karnataka ended Day 1 on 199/4, thanks to Smaran's unbeaten knock of 83 off 100 balls (12x4, 1x6).