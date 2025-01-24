Ranji Trophy: Centurion Ravichandran Smaran floors Punjab with defining ton
What's the story
Ravichandran Smaran, who helped Karnataka win the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, continued his solid form in the Ranji Trophy.
Heading into lunch on Day 2, Smaran is unbeaten on 150 versus Punjab at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Earlier, Karnataka's pace attack ran riot on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match, bundling the visitors for mere 55 runs.
Karnataka ended Day 1 on 199/4, thanks to Smaran's unbeaten knock of 83 off 100 balls (12x4, 1x6).
Stellar innings
Smaran's performance highlights Karnataka's strong response
Smaran's performance stood out in Karnataka's emphatic reply to Punjab's paltry total.
He displayed his talent in the 30th over against Gurnoor Brar, hitting three boundaries in four deliveries.
His ability to deal with balls on his legs was on display when he scored a four to complete his half-century and hit a six off Jassinder Singh over mid-wicket.
Despite promising starts from other batters like K.V. Aneesh, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal and K.L. Shrijith, none could build on their start.
Information
Smaran is unbeaten on 150
Smaran continued his exploits against Punjab on Day 2. He got to a fine ton before racing to an unbeaten 150. His knock has been laced with 19 fours and two sixes. He has consumed 206 balls. After a solid stand alongside Abhinav Manohar, he has found support from Shreyas Gopal.
Bowling prowess
Karnataka pacers dismantle Punjab's batting line-up
Earlier on Day 1, Karnataka's decision to field first paid off as their pacers dismantled Punjab's batting line-up.
The visitors were bowled out for the second-lowest total in Ranji Trophy history, only bettered by Mumbai's 44 in February 2015.
Left-arm pacer Abhilash Shetty (3/19) struck first by dismissing captain Shubman Gill, while V. Koushik (4/16) picked two wickets in the seventh over.
Prasidh Krishna (2/11) and Koushik ran through the middle- and lower-orders.
Do you know?
Maiden century for Smaran in FC cricket
Playing his 6th First-Class match, Smaran has raced to 295 runs from 8 innings. He hammered his maiden century. Before this, his previous best score was 37.