Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami shines with three wickets
Mohammed Shami, the veteran Indian pacer, has made a strong case for his inclusion in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
Playing for Bengal in a preliminary quarter-final against Haryana, Shami picked up three wickets.
Although he gave away 61 runs, his performance could well open the doors for his return to Team India after an injury-enforced break since the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Shami's performance bolsters Bengal
Shami spearheaded Bengal's bowling attack in the match against Haryana at Vadodara's Moti Bagh Stadium.
After opting to bowl first, he ended with figures of 3/61 from his 10-over spell.
The veteran seamer dismissed opener Himanshu Rana (14) before getting rid of Dinesh Bana (15) and Anshul Kamboj (4) at the death.
Haryana posted 298/9 in 50 overs.
Fitness and potential India comeback
Shami's ability to complete his spell is a good sign for his return to the Indian team. However, he was a tad expensive, conceding an average of 6.1 runs per over.
In Bengal's previous clash against Madhya Pradesh, Shami took a wicket and scored a pivotal 42* with the bat.
He took one wicket against Bihar as well, in the tournament opener.
Shami's domestic cricket journey post-injury
Shami returned to domestic cricket last year, having featured in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
However, recurring swelling issues during rehab have pushed his comeback to the national team.
The BCCI selectors are set to pick India's white-ball teams for the upcoming series against England at home and the Champions Trophy in February-March.
International cricket hiatus and recovery
Shami has not played international cricket for India since the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia.
After undergoing ankle surgery, he spent some time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He is currently recovering at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
His involvement in domestic tournaments is viewed as an important step toward gaging his readiness for future international assignments.