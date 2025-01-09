Ricky Ponting advises Virat Kohli to take a break
What's the story
Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has advised Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to take a break from the sport.
The suggestion comes in light of Kohli's recent performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he scored just 190 runs across five Tests, averaging 23.75.
Ponting observed that Kohli is exerting too much pressure on himself, which is negatively impacting his performance on the field.
Performance analysis
Ponting identifies Kohli's struggle with off-stump deliveries
Ponting also emphasized on Kohli's difficulty with balls outside the off stump in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
He said the problem had gotten so bad that Kohli was caught behind eight times from nine innings.
Ponting told the ICC, "The challenge is, and I can see it with Virat now, you can see how much he wants it. He's trying so hard that actually makes batting harder."
Strategy shift
Ponting suggests Kohli to focus on scoring runs
A multiple-time World Cup winner, Ponting used his own career as an example to advise Kohli.
He suggested the Indian cricketer should focus more on scoring runs rather than avoiding getting out.
Ponting believes this change in mindset could help improve Kohli's performance and overcome his current struggles with off-stump deliveries.
Potential benefits
Ponting believes break could help Kohli regain form
Ponting also recalled Kohli's 42-day break after the 2022 England tour, when he didn't touch a bat for 30 days.
He said a similar break could help Kohli rediscover his form and passion for the game.
"A break can only help the Indian legend," said Ponting. "So if he wants to continue playing Test match cricket, he might just need to have a little spell for a while, find the love for the game again."
Patch
Kohli's lean patch in Test cricket
Kohli endured a lean patch in 2024. He scored 417 runs from 10 Tests at a moderate average of 24.52. The tally includes a ton and a fifty from 19 innings.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli's average has dipped to 31.81 since 2021. He owns 1,912 runs from 36 matches (63 innings) in this period.
During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli's career Test average fell to its lowest since 2016.