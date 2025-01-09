What's the story

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting has advised Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to take a break from the sport.

The suggestion comes in light of Kohli's recent performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he scored just 190 runs across five Tests, averaging 23.75.

Ponting observed that Kohli is exerting too much pressure on himself, which is negatively impacting his performance on the field.