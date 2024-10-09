Summarize Simplifying... In short Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of batters with the most centuries in Test cricket, boasting 51 hundreds.

Joe Root has joined several legends with his 35th Test century (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

A look at batters with most centuries in Test cricket

By Parth Dhall 07:14 pm Oct 09, 2024

What's the story England batter Joe Root slammed another century, this time against Pakistan in the 1st Test in Multan. With his 35th ton, Root surpassed legends Younis Khan, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, and Mahela Jayawardene. The England batter now has the fifth-most Test tons, a list led by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Here are the batters with most centuries in the format.

Sachin Tendulkar (India): 51

As mentioned, Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the most centuries in Test cricket. The veteran batter remains the only player with 50+ Test hundreds. In a career spanning over two decades, Tendulkar hammered 51 centuries in a record 200 Tests. Tendulkar is also the all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket, with 15,921 runs at an incredible average of 53.78.

Jacques Kallis (South Africa): 45

South Africa's Jacques Kallis follows Tendulkar on this elite list. The former Proteas all-rounder has 45 centuries to his name in the longest format. He also owns 58 half-centuries. Hailed as the greatest all-rounder, Kallis tallied 13,289 runs from 166 Tests at a remarkable average of 55.37. The legendary Proteas all-rounder claimed as many as 292 wickets in the format.

Ricky Ponting (Australia): 41

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is the only other player with over 40 centuries in Test cricket. One of the greatest batters, Ponting racked up 13,289 runs across 166 Test matches at an astronomical average of 55.37. His tally also included 62 half-centuries. Notably, Ponting smacked 19 centuries while leading Australia, the third-most for a captain in the format.

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): 38

One of the greatest wicketkeeper-batters, Kumar Sangakkara has the fourth-most centuries in Test cricket. The Sri Lankan legend smacked 38 Test centuries in a career spanning 15 years. He also has a triple-century to his name. Sanga smashed 12,400 runs from 134 Tests at an average of 57.40. As many as seven of his tons came while leading the Lankans.

Rahul Dravid (India): 36

Rahul Dravid, the incumbent Team India head coach, emerged as India's 'Wall' in his playing career. His ability to withstand the toughest of conditions across continents stood out. In 164 Tests, Dravid slammed 36 centuries and 63 half-centuries. He made a mark for India overseas, especially in SENA nations. Dravid scored 13,288 Test runs at an average of over 52.

Joe Root (England): 35

Root now has the sixth-most centuries in Test cricket (35). During the Multan Test, he also became the highest run-scorer for England in the format. Root also has the most Test centuries for England.