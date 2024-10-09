Summarize Simplifying... In short Sri Lanka's cricket team is gearing up for the T20I series against West Indies, with Charith Asalanka taking over as captain from Dasun Shanaka.

The series, consisting of three matches, will kick off on October 13 in Dambulla.

The team, which includes former captain Wanindu Hasaranga and Jeffrey Vandersay, who's returning after two years, is looking to bounce back after a 0-3 loss to India in their previous T20I series.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been recalled to the team (Image source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka drop Dasun Shanaka for West Indies T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:41 pm Oct 09, 202406:41 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka have announced a strong 17-member team for the upcoming home T20I series against West Indies. However, the squad doesn't feature former captain Dasun Shanaka. Notably, Shanaka and pacer Dushmantha Chameera were the only ones to miss out from the team that lost 0-3 to India in the T20Is in July, Middle-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been recalled for this series. This will be his first SL assignment since January 2023.

Leadership

Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka, Hasaranga heads spin attack

The leadership baton for the upcoming series has been handed over to Charith Asalanka. Wanindu Hasaranga, another former captain who stepped down after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, will be leading a formidable spin attack. The spin department also includes Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Dunith Wellalage. Vandersay is set to play his first T20I in over two years after delivering a career-best performance of 6/33 in an ODI series against India in August.

Schedule

Dambulla to host all 3 matches of series

The T20I series will start on October 13, followed by matches on October 15 and 17. All three games will be played in Dambulla. The Sri Lankan team for the series includes Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa among others. Notably, SL suffered a 0-3 sweep at home against India in their preceding T20I assignment.

Information

Sri Lanka T20I squad

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.