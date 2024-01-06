Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka hammers his third ODI century: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:42 pm Jan 06, 2024

Asalanka deserves praise for his superb knock (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka cricket team batter Charith Asalanka played a crucial knock for his side in the first ODI versus Zimbabwe on Saturday in Colombo. Asalanka came to the crease when his side was reeling at 111/3 in the 19th over. Zimbabwe had reduced SL to 208/7 before Asalanka's heroics helped them get to 273/9 in 50 overs. We decode the stats.

A gutsy knock from Asalanka

Asalanka deserves praise for his superb knock. He has been the mainstay in Sri Lanka's middle order of late. Once again, Asalanka raised his hand again when things got tough in the middle. Zimbabwe bowled well in the middle overs but Asalanka kept his cool. He cut loose toward the end and shared a 52-run stand alongside Dushmantha Chameera. Asalanka fell for 101.

Asalanka slams his maiden ODI ton versus Zimbabwe

Asalanka slammed five fours and four sixes in his knock of 95 balls. He was run out in the 50th over. Asalanka has raced to 1,661 runs in ODIs at 41.52. He owns three centuries and 10 fifties. In five matches versus Zimbabwe, Asalanka owns 247 runs at 61.75. He registered his maiden ton versus Zimbabwe (50s: 2).

1,000 ODI runs for Asalanka on home soil

As per ESPNcricinfo, Asalanka has breached the 1,000-run mark in ODIs at home. He owns 1,090 runs at 54.50. He registered his second ton at home (50s: 8). Meanwhile, Asalanka is closing in on 1,500 runs in Asia. He has 1,453 runs at 45.40.