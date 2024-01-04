Team India records its first-ever Test win in Cape Town

Sports 6 min read

By Rajdeep Saha 05:05 pm Jan 04, 2024

SA folded for just 55 in their first innings (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

The Indian cricket team has claimed its first-ever Test win in Cape Town. This was India's seventh match at the Newlands and before this, the tourists had clocked two draws and four defeats versus South Africa. Meanwhile, India also claimed their first-ever Test win while chasing in South Africa. India were set a target of 79 by Dean Elgar-led SA. Here are the stats.

How did the match pan out?

SA folded for just 55 in their first innings with Mohammed Siraj claiming 6/15 from nine overs. In response, India were 153/4 at one stage before six wickets fell for zero runs. India's lead was 98 and with the help of Aiden Markram's defining century, SA went on to post 176/10. India (80/3) chased down SA's total with seven wickets to spare.

SA registered the lowest all-out total versus India in Tests

SA posted the lowest all-out total versus India in Tests. SA beat the previous lowest score of 62 managed by New Zealand in Mumbai, in 2021 at the Wankhede. Notably, SA's 79/10 is the third-lowest all-out score versus India in the longest format. SA registered the score back in 2015, in Nagpur.

SA's lowest all-out total since their readmission

South Africa registered their lowest all-out total since their readmission. As per Cricbuzz, SA's lowest scores since their readmission are: 55 vs India, Cape Town, 2024 73 vs Sri Lanka, Galle, 2018 79 vs India, Nagpur, 2015 83 vs England, Johannesburg, 2016 84 vs India, Johannesburg, 2006

Mohammed Siraj claims his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests

Siraj was superb for India and gave them the match-winning platform with a stunning 6/15 in nine overs that he bowled on the trot. In the second innings, he claimed 1/31. With his seven scalps, Siraj has raced to 68 scalps at 28.25. Siraj bagged his third five-wicket haul. Versus SA, he owns 12 scalps at 24.16. He also surpassed 50 away wickets (56).

Madness as India lost six scalps in 11 balls

India lost their last six wickets in a space of 11 balls - W 0 W 0 W 0 0 W 0 W W. A dramatic collapse made sure India's lead was less than 100 runs (98). India had a 56-run lead with six wickets in hand at tea. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul looked pretty comfortable. India fumbled after Rahul was dismissed.

Six ducks for India

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first player to be out for a duck in the second session. After that, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Bumrah, Siraj, and Mukesh Kumar all got dismissed for scores of zero.

Aiden Markram slams a valiant Test century versus India

Markram was the only South African player who showed resilience in the second innings. In tough conditions, the opener looked in control and brought up his half-century today with a gorgeous boundary. Markram scored useful runs and once Keshav Maharaj was dismissed, he showed a lot of aggression. He was dropped on 73. He dispatched Prasidh Krishna for 20 runs in one over.

Maiden century versus India and a sixth on home soil

Markram hit 106 from 103 balls. He smashed 17 fours and two sixes. Playing his 37th match, Markram scored his 7th hundred (50s: 10). Notably, the versatile player has 2,398 runs at 36.33. As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram has raced to 373 runs versus India. He slammed his maiden ton. Meanwhile, he has surpassed 1,900 runs at home (1,914). Markram registered his 6th hundred.

Second-fastest century versus India by a South African

Markram now owns the second-fastest ton against India by a Proteas player. He took 99 balls for his century. Notably, former SA legend AB de Villiers holds the record (75 balls, Centurion, in 2010).

Jasprit Bumrah claims 6/61 versus SA

Indian pacer Bumrah bowled with a lot of character in the second innings. Makram and David Bedingham started the proceedings on Day 2. Bumrah dismissed Bedingham for 11 to reduce SA to 66/4. Bumrah then got Kyle Verreynne. Marco Jansen was caught and bowled. Bumrah completed his fifer after Keshav Maharaj derived an outside edge. Finally, he dismissed Lungi Ngidi.

Nine five-wicket hauls for Bumrah

Bumrah finished the match with figures worth 2/25 and 6/61. He has now raced to 140 wickets at just 21.21. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah owns 38 wickets versus SA at 20.76, including 12 in this series. In 27 away matches, Bumrah has scalped 126 wickets at 21.10. Notably, out of his nine five-wicket hauls, eight have come in away matches (home of opposition).

Bumrah achieves these feats

Bumrah now owns the third-highest number of wickets by an Indian bowler in South Africa. He is only behind Anil Kumble (45) and Javagal Srinath (43). As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah now owns the joint second-highest number of five-wicket hauls in SENA nations by Indian bowlers. Bhagwath Chandrasekhar and Zaheer Khan also own six five-wicket-hauls (SENA). Only Kapil Dev (7) is ahead.

Bumrah clocks this record at the Newlands

Bumrah now owns 17 scalps at the Newlands. He has become the second-highest wicket-taker among visiting bowlers with the most Test wickets at the Newlands. 25 - Colin Blythe (England) 18 - Jasprit Bumrah* (India) 17 - Shane Warne (Australia) 16 - James Anderson (England) 15 - Johnny Briggs (England)

Dean Elgar bows out

Dean Elgar departed for 12 in his final Test innings. Elgar, who led the Proteas in Temba Bavuma's absence, scored four in the 1st innings. Elgar finished as SA's eighth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 5,347 runs from 86 Tests at 37.92. He hammered 14 centuries and 23 fifties in his career. Notably, he smashed a ton in the opening match of this series.

Fourth SA batter with 1,000 Test runs against India

Elgar completed 1,000 Test runs against India on Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Cape Town. He is only the third Proteas batter with 1,000 Test runs against India. Kallis (1,734), Amla (1,528), and de Villiers are the others. Elgar finished with 1,012 runs from 15 Tests against India at an average of 40.48. The tally includes six 50+ scores (two tons).

Shubman Gill completed 1,000 Test runs

Indian opener Shubman Gill completed 1,000 runs in Test cricket. The youngster reached the mark on Day 1. Gill unlocked this achievement with his sixth run. Gill touched the 1,000-run mark in his 36th inning. He scored 35 and 10 in this match. In 10 away matches (home of the opposition), Gill has over 500 runs at an average of over 34.

33 wickets fell within five sessions in this match

Day 1 saw 23 wickets fall. SA were bowled out in the morning session before India got dismissed in the third. SA lost three wickets to end the day. On Day 2, India picked 7 scalps in session one before losing three after lunch.

Burger and Rabada have a defining series

SA pacer Nandre Burger had a solid series versus India. Making his debut in this format, Burger finished with 11 scalps. He claimed four wickets in this match. Meanwhile, veteran Kagiso Rabada claimed 11 wickets in this series. He owns 291 wickets.