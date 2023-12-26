Kagiso Rabada dismisses Rohit Sharma for sixth time in Tests

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:41 pm Dec 26, 202303:41 pm

Kagiso Rabada removed Rohit Sharma early on in the first Test (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada started the Boxing Day Test against India on a high as he dismissed Rohit Sharma for five runs in the fifth over in Centurion. The 28-year-old started brilliantly and removed Rohit sixth time in Test cricket. Rabada was right on the money from the outset as he outfoxed the Indian skipper a few times. Here's more.

Rohit has fallen to Rabada six times in Test cricket

Rabada has found success against Rohit. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Indian opener has fallen to the speedster six times in 10 innings while scoring 104 runs from 216 balls at 17.33. Rohit has faced 168 dot balls. Rabada kept bowling on the fourth-stump channel, beating Rohit a couple of times before deceiving him with a short ball, as he was caught at the boundary.

A look at Rabada's Test record against India

Among SA bowlers, Rabada is the fifth-highest wicket-taker against India in Tests. Playing his 13th Test, the speedster has claimed 45 wickets at an average of over 24. He is only behind the likes of Dale Steyn (65), Morne Morkel (58), Alan Donald (57), and Shaun Pollock (52) in wickets tally against India. Rabada owns two four-wicket hauls against India.

Rohit averages 40.17 against SA in Test cricket

Rohit has amassed 683 runs against the Proteas in 17 Test matches at an impressive average of 40.17. The opener has hammered three centuries. His highest score against them is a 212-run knock from 2019 in Ranchi. However, Rohit has only scored 128 runs from five Tests on South African soil at a paltry average of 14.22. He hasn't registered a 50-plus score.

A look at Rabada's Test numbers

Playing his 61st Test match, Rabada owns 281 wickets at an average of over 22. He has claimed 13 five-wicket hauls in this format. His best Test figures of 7/112 came against England in Centurion back in 2016. Rabada has claimed 174 wickets at home from 32 Test matches at over 19. He has compiled 51 Test wickets in Centurion (third-most at this ground).