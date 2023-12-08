David Miller averages 47.37 against India in T20Is: Stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

David Miller averages 47.37 against India in T20Is: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:50 am Dec 08, 202310:50 am

Miller also owns a T20I ton against India (Source: X/@ICC)

David Miller will be critical to South Africa's bid to win the upcoming home T20I series against India. The three-match affair gets underway on December 10 in Durban. Miller is one of the most dangerous batters going around with a proven record in T20I cricket. He has particularly enjoyed operating against India in the format. Here we decode his T20I numbers against India.

2/5

Second-highest average against India

With 379 runs across 15 innings, Miller is SA's highest run-getter against India in T20Is (50s: 2, 100: 1). His average of 47.37 is only second to Australia's Matthew Wade (60.87) among batters with at least 350 T20I runs against India. Miller (161.96) is only behind West Indies's Evin Lewis (173.11) in terms of T20I strike rate against India (Minimum: 300 runs).

3/5

Poor home record against India

Interestingly, Miller's stats against India in home T20Is are poor. 10, 9, 5, and 24 are his scores in this regard. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old has clobbered 249 runs across 12 games against the Men in Blue in India at 62.25. The tally includes a stunning strike rate of 185.82. He has scored 82 across two neutral T20Is against the team, striking at 141.37.

4/5

His overall numbers at home

Miller has so far featured in 47 home T20Is. He has returned with 1,026 runs in these games at 33.09. Meanwhile, his strike rate in this regard is 148.26. Miller (48) is also closing in on 50 sixes in home T20Is. While he has smoked 26 T20I sixes against India, the southpaw does not boast more than 10 maximums against any other side.

5/5

A look at his overall numbers

Miller, who made his T20I debut over a decade ago, owns 2,216 runs from 114 matches at a strike rate of 144.64. The tally includes six fifties and two tons. His tally of 2,175 T20I runs is the second most for a South African batter. Miller is the only player to slam multiple T20I tons batting at number five or below.