Decoding Shreyas Iyer's stats in home T20Is

2 min read

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:14 pm Nov 30, 202301:14 pm

Iyer owns over 1,000 runs in T20Is (Source: X/@ICC)

India will host Australia in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Raipur on December 1. As the hosts are 2-1 up in the series, a win will seal the deal for them. Meanwhile, the home side has been boosted even further as star batter Shreyas Iyer is available for the final two games. Here we look at T20I stats in India.

Why does this story matter?

Iyer, who has become a vital part of India's Test and ODI teams, has blown hot and cold in the T20I format. Owing to the same, he was not a part of India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022. However, he still owns over 1,000 (1,043) runs in the format. He has been exceptional in home T20Is.

Impressive numbers at home

Having played 35 T20Is at home, Iyer has accumulated 739 runs at an average of 32.13. He owns a solid strike rate of 139.43 in this regard. The tally includes five half-centuries with 74* being his best score. While he averages just 24 in away T20Is, he owns 64 runs in his solitary outing in a neutral match.

His overall T20 stats in India

Iyer has also been a prolific performer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. He has also fared well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's domestic T20 competition. Overall, the batter has accumulated 4,219 at 31.96 in T20 matches at home. His strike rate in this regard reads 132.88. The tally includes 28 fifties and a couple of tons.

Who will make way for Iyer?

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian team management have some thinking to do as all of India's top-six batters have fared well in the ongoing series. Tilak Varma is most likely to make the way for Iyer as the likes of Ishan Kishan and SKY might drop down in the order. Iyer is likely to operate at number three.