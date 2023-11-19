World Cup: Adam Zampa equals Muthiah Muralidaran's record

By Parth Dhall 07:19 pm Nov 19, 202307:19 pm

Australia restricted India to 240/10 in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood led the attack for the Men in Yellow, sharing seven wickets. Although leg-spinner Adam Zampa took a solitary wicket, he entered the record books. Zampa is now the joint-highest wicket-taker among spinners in a World Cup edition.

Zampa takes one wicket

Zampa took his only wicket of the final in the form of Jasprit Bumrah. He conceded 44 runs in 10 overs. Starc was the pick of Australia's bowlers, having taken three wickets. Cummins and Hazlewood picked up two scalps each. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell was the only other Aussie spinner with a wicket in the innings.

Zampa matches this legend

As mentioned, Zampa has become the joint-highest wicket-taker among spinners in a World Cup edition. He equaled the record of Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran, who took 23 wickets in World Cup 2007. Zampa finished his World Cup 2023 campaign with 23 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 22.39. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls.

Zampa earlier surpassed Hogg and Warne

During the group-stage clash against Bangladesh, Zampa surpassed Brad Hogg (21 in 2007) and Shane Warne (20 in 1999) to become the Aussie spinner with the most wickets in a World Cup edition.

Three successive WC four-fers

Earlier in the tournament, Zampa became the first Australian bowler to record three consecutive four-plus wicket hauls in ODI WCs. India's Mohammed Shami (2019 and 2023) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (2011) are the only other bowlers with this feat. Zampa took 4/47 against SL, 4/53 against Pakistan, and 4/8 against the Netherlands. Overall, he now has 165 ODI wickets at 28.12.