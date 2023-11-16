Travis Head smashes his second World Cup fifty-plus score: Stats

Travis Head smashes his second World Cup fifty-plus score: Stats

By Parth Dhall 08:48 pm Nov 16, 2023

Travis Head smashed a 48-ball 62

Opener Travis Head gave Australia a solid start as they attempted to chase 213 against South Africa in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup second semi-final at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Head smashed a 48-ball 62, also sharing a 60-run stand with his opening partner David Warner. The former raced to his second fifty-plus score in ODI World Cups. Here are the key stats.

A fiery knock from Head

As has been the case, Head took the strike with an attacking instinct. Although Marco Jansen beat the Aussie opener on the very first delivery, he responded with a lofted boundary. Together, Head and Warner took Australia to 60 in just six overs. The former eventually departed for 62 off 48 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes.

Head has been on song

Head, who earlier returned from an injury, has been in sublime form in the ongoing World Cup. He has smashed 192 runs from five matches (SR: 139.13). Head slammed a 67-ball 109 against New Zealand on his World Cup debut. He joined Trevor Chappell (1983), Geoff Marsh (1987), Andrew Symonds (2003), and Aaron Finch (2015) as Australian batters with a ton on WC debut.

A look at his ODI career

Head, who made his ODI debut in 2016, has raced past 2,250 runs in the format. In 63 matches, he has scored 2,256 runs at a remarkable average of 41.01. Head has reinvented himself after being promoted to the opening slot. He has smashed 534 runs at a strike rate of 122.19 while opening the format. The tally includes two tons.