ICC World Cup, IND vs SA: Pitch and weather reports

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:00 am Nov 05, 202309:00 am

Both teams have secured berths in the semi-finals (Source: X/@BCCI)

India and South Africa will look to continue their winning run as they lock horns in match number 37 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Kolkata. Both teams have secured their respective berths in the semi-finals and would view this clash as an ideal opportunity to prepare for the knock-outs. Here we look at the pitch and weather reports.

A look at the track conditions

The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the match on November 5 from 2:00pm IST. The track here has generally been fruitful for batting. The quick outfield gives batters good returns for their shots. Spinners, however, can be effective in the middle overs. Meanwhile, the ongoing competition has seen a couple of low-scoring games at this venue.

Will rain play any part?

It will be a cloudy day in Kolkata with patches of sunshine. As per Accuweather, the temperature is expected to hover around 22-28 degrees Celsius during the game. Though there is just a four percent chance of rain, the cloud cover would be 99 percent. The humidity level is relatively moderate at 51 percent.

Here are the stadium stats

Teams batting first have won 21 out of 37 ODIs played here. 240 reads the average first innings total. India have won 13 out of 22 ODIs here while their 404/5 against SL in 2014 is the highest total. Rohit Sharma scored a historic 264 in that contest. India defended the lowest ODI score (195) here against SA (1993).

Here are the probable XIs

India's probable XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. South Africa's probable XI: Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.