Mohammed Shami scripts ODI World Cup history for India: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:10 pm Nov 02, 202309:10 pm

Shami owns 45 ODI World Cup scalps (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian speedster Mohammed Shami continued to show his magic in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Playing just his third match in the ongoing World Cup, Shami recorded a solid fifer versus Sri Lanka at the Wankhede in Mumbai. Shami picked a fifer and a four-fer in his preceding two matches. He is now the most successful bowler for India at the World Cup.

India's most successful bowler

Shami, the man with the golden arm, clocked figures worth 5/18 from five overs. He has raced to 45 ODI World Cup scalps in just 14 matches. Shami has now gone past Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan (44 wickets each) to become India's most successful bowler. Shami owns 14 wickets from three matches in the ongoing World Cup.

Shami surpasses Starc with this feat

Shami owns four four-fers, besides three fifers. He now has seven four-wickets-in-an-innings and over, surpassing Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who owns three four-fers and three five-wicket hauls.

Joint-most five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups

Shami owns the joint-highest number of five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups. He has gone level with Starc in this regard. Glenn McGrath, Shaheen Afridi, Shahid Afridi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Alf de Mel have two five-wicket hauls.

The fourth fifer in ODIs for Shami

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shami has raced to 185 ODI scalps for India at 24.08. He claimed his fourth ODI fifer, besides also owning 10 four-wicket hauls. Shami also registered his best ODI figures. His strike rate of 26.07 is the best among Indian bowlers with 25-plus scalps. Shami has gone two clear of Ajit Agarkar (12) in terms of four-wicket hauls and over (14).

Do you know?

Shami has now recorded the third-best bowling figures by an Indian bowler versus Sri Lanka in ODIs. Mohammed Siraj (6/21) and Ashish Nehra (6/59) have better figures than Shami (5/18).

First pacer with four four-wicket hauls in ODI WCs

In the previous match versus England, Shami claimed his fourth four-wicket haul in ODI World Cup history, becoming the first pacer to do so. He is also the fourth bowler overall with four four-wicket hauls. Notably, spinners Muttiah Muralidaran, Shane Warne, and Imran Tahir have clocked four four-fers. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, and Mitchell Johnson have three four-wicket hauls among pacers.

Second pacer with this ODI record

As per Cricbuzz, Shami has become just the second bowler in ODI history to bag three consecutive 4-plus wicket hauls more than once. This is Shami's second such streak after having claimed 4/40, 4/16 and 5/69 in three consecutive innings at the 2019 WC. Only Pakistan's Waqar Younis has achieved this feat more often - three times (twice in 1990 and once in 1992).